Niagara Falls ranked one of ten top spring fishing destinations in U.S. by travel fishing site

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County’s numerous fishing opportunities are one of the county’s big tourism lures.

Niagara County’s sportfishing coordinator and outdoor promotions director for Destination Niagara USA Frank Campbell said that when he was running fishing charters, about 75 percent of his business was people from out of the WNY area.

“I think the opportunity they have to catch multiple species is a big draw year round,” Campbell said.

Niagara Falls was recently named one of the top ten spring fishing destinations in the U.S. by travel fishing site FishingBooker.com.

“Nowhere else will you find the size, diversity, and number of fish that are offered here,” Campbell said.

Spring is a particularly great time to fish in Niagara County, as the cold-water and warm-water fish seasons overlap.

“As the water goes into the 40s, you have a chance to catch all of those fish at his time of year- you can catch five, six, seven different types,” he added.

With the pandemic limiting outdoor activities for the past year, a lot of people are taking up fishing.

Campbell says that sales of fishing licenses in the state are up about 15 to 20 percent over the past year.

“I see this as a long trend where people are going to want to be outdoors, and they’re taking advantage of the fishing opportunities we have here,” Campbell said.

Fishing licenses in New York State are $25 for a year for people 16 to 69 years old and $5 for those 70 and up. You can also buy one-day or one-week passes- the cost for a one-day pass is $5 for state residents and $10 for out of state residents, and for a week, $12 for residents and $28 for non-residents.

