Out 4 Lunch: Buffalo taste test edition at Ulrich’s Tavern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to Buffalo staples, the oldest tavern in the Queen City does it right.

“Being the oldest place in Buffalo, we have a reputation to uphold,” Ulrich’s operations manager Ben Curry said. “We’re not going to wing it as far as the food quality goes.”

Ulrich’s 1868 Tavern, 674 Ellicott St., offers up classic Buffalo tavern staples like chicken wings, beef on weck, pizza logs, fried bologna, and fish frys.

Visiting Ulrich’s seemed like a great opportunity to introduce News 4 intern Jess Stoddard (who is studying at Buffalo State via the foreign exchange program and calls Bournemouth, England home) to some Buffalo classics.

The menu included chicken wings, beef on weck, and a fish fry- for Jess to compare to the fish-and-chip dishes that are so plentiful in England.

Here’s what she had to say:

Chicken wings:

“There’s a lot of meat on that bone. The spice is good- I’ve noticed that Buffalonians love their spice!”

Beef on weck:

“That’s like a steak on a roll”.

Fish fry:

Jess said she liked the fish fry from Ulrich’s better than the fish and chips back home!

“The beer batter is what makes it better”.

Several of the menu items have a German-American flair, including the Buffalo Beer Sandwich- knockwurst with sauerkraut and beer cheese, and “The German” flatbread, a beer cheese base with sauerkraut and knockwurst.

Ulrich’s reputation as a longstanding tavern attracts customers.

“There are so many people visiting downtown now- it’s much more convenient to navigate this area,” Curry said. “People seek us out.”

Ulrich’s opened in 1868 in its current location. The original spot was more of a grocery and sandwich shop, Curry added.

The coolers in the bar area date back to 1910, and were purchased with the back bar from the Iroquois Hotel by the original owner.

Current owner Sal Buscaglia is a woodworker and has created many of the tables in the tavern.

“If you look around, you’re going to find a lot of pieces of history in this bar that you’re never going to see anywhere else,” Curry added.

Ulrich’s offers 15 percent off for military and first responders.

For a full menu and more information, click here.

If you’d like your restaurant featured in a future “Out 4 Lunch” segment, email kaley.lynch@wivb.com or kelly.khatib.com.

