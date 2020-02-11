OUT 4 LUNCH: Dirty Bird Chicken -N-Waffles has a new place to roost in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dirty Bird Chicken -N- Waffles Food Truck has been serving up Southern-inspired goodness around Western New York for the past five years.

Now, it has a place to roost in Niagara Falls.

Dirty Bird Chicken -N- Waffles LLC. has opened its first brick and mortar location at 6004 Buffalo Avenue. The food truck will continue to serve food on the road.

Tuesday was the second day that the Buffalo Avenue location was open, and hungry customers lined up out the door to order.

“It’s been really great,” Dirty Bird owner and operator Raul Parker said. “We’ve had a pretty good social media response- the public has take it pretty well, we’re excited to see where it goes.”

Parker started the Dirty Bird food truck in 2015. Parker, who is also a Niagara Falls police officer, said that he comes up with all of the recipes.

“I put my own spin on it,” Parker explained. “We’ve got a lot of sandwiches that are based on chicken and waffles, but we spice it up a little bit.”

You’ll find the same offerings at the brick and mortar Dirty Bird location as the food truck, with a few new items.

The new items will eventually be served at the food truck as well, Parker added.

Parker said he spent a lot of time traveling to the south as a kid and it led to him developing his love of chicken and waffles.

“It’s like the best of both worlds,” Parker said. “For somebody who likes breakfast, they can get breakfast and dinner together.”

Chicken and waffles isn’t the most common dish in Western New York, but Parker says he enjoys watching customers get their first taste of the dish at Dirty Bird.

“The look on people’s faces when they first try chicken and waffles- that’s the most exciting part about it,” Parker said.

Dirty Bird Chicken -N- Waffles is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. A grand opening party is scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 15). Dirty Bird also offers catering and private lunch service. Law enforcement, military, and first responders get $2 off of all sandwich combos.

