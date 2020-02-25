Out 4 Lunch: The Quarter celebrates Mardi Gras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mardi Gras is underway in New Orleans.

If you can’t be in The Big Easy for the festivities, The Quarter, 26 Virginia Place, offers a taste of New Orleans in the Queen City.

“This is who we are, what we do,” The Quarter general manager Brandon Carr said. “Year-round, we’re dedicated to bringing the sights and sounds of New Orleans to Buffalo.”

Carr says he was inspired to open a New Orleans-style restaurant after attending his brother’s wedding in New Orleans.

“I just fell in love with the city, the sounds, the cuisine, the atmosphere,” Carr said. “Everything was so incredible and I said ‘why don’t we have this here in Buffalo?’ and just decided to bring it back.”

The Quarter is located in a turn-of-the-century building in Allentown, with original brick walls.

“When you walk into this building, it feels like New Orleans,” Carr added. “When we found this building, we knew that a New Orleans spot is what this was meant to be.”

The Quarter features mostly Creole and Cajun cuisine, including gumbo, shrimp etouffee, and jambalaya.

Dishes featuring alligator occasionally make an appearance as chef specials at The Quarter- and the restaurant hosts an alligator roast twice a year.

Alligator sauce piquant/The Quarter Facebook

The New Orleans influence extends to the bar, where you can order traditional cocktails like Sazaracs, hand grenades, and hurricanes.

Mardi Gras is like Christmas for The Quarter, Carr added.

The restaurant and bar will be celebrating from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Specials include $5 gumbo, $5 jambayala, and $5 New Orleans cocktails.

