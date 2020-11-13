Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive needs a boost this year to help “spread the love” in WNY

(WIVB) – A long-running charitable drive needs some extra help to spread the love this season.
The Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive is now in its 11th year of collecting jars of peanut butter, jelly, and marshmallow fluff for food pantries throughout Western New York.
COVID-19 has been tough on food pantries all over the area- and the drive’s parent company, A Hand Up Inc., gave away much of their store of jars to help this year.
“There was enough that would normally last us a year, but then COVID hit and everyone was shut in, people lost their jobs, kids were home without food,” CEO of A Hand Up Inc. Pete Robinson said. “We decided to box stuff up and send it to food pantries ahead of time, and it worked- it worked a little too well. We’re into our September-December 2021 stock.”
The drive runs through Dec. 10, and Robinson says they’re looking to collect as many jars as possible.
“We’re aggressively trying to get as many jars of peanut butter and jelly as we can, speak to as many people as we can, and hopefully get some corporate sponsorships so we can help do what we’re supposed to do- help our neighbors so we can be better neighbors,” Robinson added.
The drive got its start in 2009 at the Niagara County Courthouse.
“After we got done doing the Operation Christmas drive, we decided that we wanted to give,” Ronbinson explained.
They planned to do a canned food drive for the local Salvation Army, but one of their friends stopped by and mentioned that they had heard on NPR that there was a shortage of peanut butter in food pantries.
“An idea went off in my head and I said “why don’t we just collect peanut butter?”,” Robinson said.
The drive was a success in its first year, bringing in about 1,500 jars in two weeks.
It has since expanded- collection sites are across Western New York from Buffalo to Medina.
The jars are distributed all over Western New York, and some have even gone on humanitatrian missions to other parts of the country.
“It’s amazing to see how many people care in our community,” Robinson added.
Here’s a list of collection sites. For more information, visit the drive’s Facebook group.
