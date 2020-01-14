Picture-perfect wedding location at Albright Knox closes for construction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) It’s often said that a picture is worth a thousand words. When it comes to wedding pictures, those memories are priceless.

“I know people say that once you take them you put them in a book and you don’t open up those photos, but my kids look at those photos and they love seeing me in a dress and I love looking back at those memories,” said Amherst resident Kate Glaser.

Glaser got married five years ago and one of her first choices for a photo op was the back steps of the Albright Knox Museum.

Glaser and her husband pose for wedding photos on the steps of The Albright-Knox Museum. (Photo courtesy of Priore Photography.)

“It’s the iconic art gallery of Buffalo. It’s beautiful. The architecture is so wonderful it’s really the heart of Buffalo,” Glaser said.

For the next two-plus years, other Western New York brides won’t be so lucky. With the Albright Knox undergoing major renovations, those iconic steps will be closed to the public until Spring of 2022.

“We can only show less than three percent of our collection, so the main goal is to try to get more of it on view permanently,” Andrew Mayer, Albright Knox communications coordinator said regarding the construction.

Access to the steps are restricted by a chainlink fence.

With work going on inside the building as well as out, Mayer says it was essential to close the steps for safety.

“We’re going to have people working on the roof and you never want something to fall on someone,” Mayer said.

Local photographer Aaron Bobeck has been shooting weddings for two years. He says there are plenty of idyllic spots in The Queen City to capture that special moment.

“Buffalo City Hall is a great place that offers that same architectural backdrop. The Buffalo History Museum is great because you can get good shots on the steps for the wedding party and use the Japenese Garden to work with the couple alone.”

Bobeck also recommends utilizing some of Buffalo’s many murals as a backdrop, as well as Glen Falls and Hoyt Lake.

(If you have any picture-perfect spots for a wedding photoshoot, send an email to Kelly.khatibwivb.com)