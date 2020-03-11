Poll: Average American adult feels tired at least three days out of seven

(WIVB) – Does the start of Daylight Saving Time earlier this week still have you feeling drowsy?

This week, March 8 through 14, is Sleep Awareness Week 2020. The annual event starts at the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, when most Americans lose an hour of sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation has released the results of their 2020 poll on Sleep in America in time for Sleep Awareness week.

The poll found that the average U.S. adult feels tired during the day at least three out of seven days per week.

More than a quarter feel tired five to seven days a week.

Fifty-five percent of Americans said they are sleepy because they’re not sleeping well enough. Forty-five percent said they didn’t have enough time to sleep.

Sixty-two percent of people said they “try to shake it off” and do nothing about their sleepiness- but feeling tired can have side effects.

Of the people polled who said they feel tired five to seven days a week, 52 percent reported high rates of headaches. Forty percent reported experiencing irritability, and 34 percent reported feeling unwell.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to nine hours of sleep a night for adults aged 18 to 64, and seven to eight for adults 65 and older.