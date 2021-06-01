Pride Week celebrations happening in WNY

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Pride Week kicks off Tuesday, June 1, and while Buffalo’s annual parade isn’t happening, there are plenty of ways for you to still show your Pride!
The Queen City is holding virtual and in-person events in the week that begins Pride Month where you can support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
- Home Sweet Pride -June 1 – June 6: Organizers say this “reverse parade” will see local businesses and houses decorated with rainbow colors in a show of solidarity. You can share a photo of your decorations on social media with the hashtag #buffaloprideweek and tag @buffaloprideweek.
- Pride Flag Raising – June 2, 12-12:30 p.m. Niagara Square: Stonewall Democrats of WNY and elected officials will be on hand to raise the flag. The event will also be live-streamed on SDWNY’s Facebook page.
- Explore &More Pride Celebration– June 1 – June 6: This reverse parade is free of charge and guests are encouraged to visit the museum’s Facebook page for storytimes that celebrate the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community!
- Niagara Pride’s LGBTQ+ Rainbow Garden-June 5, 11 p.m. – 4 p.m. 444 3rd St Niagara Falls: This family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to cultivate a love for gardening.
- Pride Vigil at Unitarian Universalist Church of East Aurora-June 2 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.54 Buffalo Road East Aurora.
- Molina Healthcare Pride Pop Up-June 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 446 Main Street Buffalo: Stop by for some fun and free information with music, dancing in celebration of Pride Week. There will be reps on-site to assist anyone who needs to enroll or recertify for health insurance.
- Song of Myself– June 6, 1 p.m. 255 Great Arrow Avenue Suite 200 Buffalo: Buffalo Art Movement (BAM!) is honoring LGBTQ+ artists from WNY who throughout history have created a body of work that celebrates queer identity. Guests are encouraged to make a reservation before visiting the gallery.