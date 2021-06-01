Pride Week celebrations happening in WNY

FILE – In this Sunday, June 29, 2014 file photo, NYPD police officers march along Fifth Avenue during the gay pride parade in New York. Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday, May 15, 2021 they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Pride Week kicks off Tuesday, June 1, and while Buffalo’s annual parade isn’t happening, there are plenty of ways for you to still show your Pride!

The Queen City is holding virtual and in-person events in the week that begins Pride Month where you can support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Home Sweet Pride -June 1 – June 6: Organizers say this “reverse parade” will see local businesses and houses decorated with rainbow colors in a show of solidarity. You can share a photo of your decorations on social media with the hashtag #buffaloprideweek and tag @buffaloprideweek.