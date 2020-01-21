Public Espresso adds new locations in Dash’s Market

(WIVB)– Customers at Dash’s Market have a brand new brew they can now try.

Local coffee cafe Public Espresso replaced Spot Coffee in all the Western New York stores Tuesday.

“Dash’s was looking for a local, family-run company that aligned with their values and we thought it was a great partnership,” said James Rayburg owner of Public Espresso.

The move comes after Spot announced earlier this year that the chain was moving to Tops Market.

John Lorenzo, executive chairman of Spot Coffe, told News 4 that the company was approached by Tops they decided to go in a different direction. Lorenzo says they wish the best for Dash’s and Public Espresso.

Mark Mahoney, President of Dash’s Market says that partnering with Public Espresso was a perfect match. “Our director of operations was a big fan of Public Espresso and asked us to meet with James. Once we tried the product, we felt it was the cup of coffee we ever had. “We’ve been a local company doing business in Buffalo for over 96 years and they’re more of a start-up local brand, but if you walked around our stores you’d see a lot of local brands because we feel it’s the heart of the community.

Public Espresso is a six-year-old company with deep roots in Buffalo. It started in the Winter Farmers Market at Horsefeathers and quickly expanded, with locations in The Hotel Lafayette and Shea’s Seneca.

Rayburg says that the merger brings a 25 percent increase to the business. “Them having the confidence in another small local business to give us a chance to grow with a family that’s been growing all this time, we’re hoping it could be a life-changing experience for our company.”

Mahoney says that he’s happy to help another local company expand and the venture will benefit both stores. “Between our four stores, we serve thousands of cups of coffee every week, so by serving those new customers that don’t get downtown or to South Buffalo, we can help develop more of a loyal following for both brands.”