Putt-putt with a purpose: Aquarium of Niagara to host ‘Putting for Penguins’ fundraiser

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Aquarium of Niagara is teaming up with the Grand Island Fun Center for a night of flippers and fun!

They’re hosting “Putting for Penguins” a night of mini-golf, to help both organizations bounce back after facing financial losses during the pandemic.

The aquarium was forced to close from March to July and the locally-owned Grand Island Fun Center had to delay its opening due to COVID-19.

Courtesy of The Grand Island Fun Center

“It really helps to serve both the aquarium and the Grand Island Fun Center coming off of the closure,” said Sabrina Mistriner the aquariums membership and events specialist. “The event was in the works before we started however, once we realized we were both going to be closed for an extended amount of time longer, it was great to help and have that community partnership.”

Tickets will include a round of mini-golf, 10 arcade tokens, a prize wheel spin, and a door prize raffle. There will also be an aquarium themed menu. Staff from the aquarium will also be on hand for information about membership opportunities and upcoming events.

Mistriner says fundraisers like these are crucial for the aquarium because despite the shutdown, the staff still worked tirelessly to provide the animals with the best care possible.

Courtesy of the Aquarium of Niagara

“That was a seven-figure loss for us so having this is a way to supplement that and going toward the ongoing cost of animal care. That’s really important because animals can’t be furloughed. So while we were closed the staff continued to come in because animal care is our top priority and events like this help us offset that cost.”

The event will be held at The Grand Island Fun Center on Wednesday, August 10 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Click here to purchase.

