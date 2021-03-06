Rapper Westside Gunn opens Buffalo Kids store at Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was a dream a long time in the making for Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn to own a clothing store in his hometown. Saturday that dream came true.

He cut the ribbon to his lifestyle and clothing store ‘Buffalo Kids’ at the Walden Galleria.

” I saw a video of people in the line before I got here and I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think it was going to be this many people. The love is real.”

#BUFFALOKIDS: I’m out at the grand opening for @WESTSIDEGUNN’s new store #buffalokids and this line is 👀 pic.twitter.com/Egq8a2o3tq — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 6, 2021

Located on the first floor near Starbucks, there were hundreds of people waiting to get inside, with a line stretching far down the mall. Erie County Legislator April Baskin was on hand to deliver a proclamation for the grand opening saying it was a proud moment to see a space created for those to come back to Buffalo and reinvest in the economy.

“Westside Gunn has prepared himself for this journey as a business owner through his experiences, tireless hours of preparation, and networking to ensure Buffalo Kids is a success.”

Gunns says he expects the store to become a destination for those coming to the city. He took part in helping cash out fans and said this is only the beginning of what to expect from him and other Buffalo kids.

“It’s just big for Buffalo and we’re going to do a lot more. I’m talking about buying land and buying property so it’s time to do a lot more for the community and I just want to lead by example.”