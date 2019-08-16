Resurgence Brewing bringing second pop-up beer garden to Riverside Park this weekend

If you stop by Riverside Park this weekend, you’ll find something unusual- a beer garden.

Resurgence Brewing Company is hosting their second “Pints in the Park” pop-up beer garden this Friday and Saturday.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to dusk on Friday and noon to dusk on Saturday.

The idea is to get people into Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks, Resurgence owner Jeff Ware said.

“We’re Resurgence, so everything is focused on the city coming back and craft beer coming back,” Ware said. “We’re bringing our beer into this parks department and getting people out and enjoying the parks.”

This weekend’s beer lineup will include two IPAs, a pilsner, and a seasonal fruited sour.

The beer garden accepts cash or credit.

The brewery held its first pop-up beer garden earlier this month in Delaware Park.

“So far, the feedback’s been really strong,” Ware said. “We love that people are earmarking the dates of the pop-ups- I think it’s been a great opportunity for people to go into parks they normally wouldn’t go to.”

The pop-ups are a pilot program to gauge interest, Ware added. Resurgence is looking to roll out a list of pop-up beer gardens in spring.

Two more pop-up beer garden dates are scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31 in Cazenovia Park.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.