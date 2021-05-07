Rock Autism shooting new television series, employing youth on the spectrum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The brothers behind Rock Autism are creating a special project and they’re making it a family affair!

Max Muscato and his brother Sonny, who is on the Autism Spectrum, are filming a television show in the Queen City this summer. They want to include people on the spectrum in both the cast and crew.

“There’s a huge gap between acting and if it’s someone with a disability I don’t want them to be the actor because they have the disability, that’s been the general consensus for a long time. But when you get to know some of them you see wow they’re actually pretty talented and they might be able to do this. You might have to tailor the show around them rather than tailor them to the show.”

The series is about a family of rockers trying to get their big break.

“My brother and I and my father, we’ve always had this concept of a T.V. show about a rock band that ends up making it. Buffalo is a great community and the whole first season is loosely based on our music career, trying to male it in Buffalo and get a name,” Max said.

Sonny has battled adversity his whole life but says music makes him feel good and free like he can do anything. Growing up in the 90s when not much was known about Autism Spectrum Disorder, he slipped through a crack in the system battling drug addiction and finding himself in and out of rehab centers. But ever the gentle optimist, he says he can’t wait to share his love for music with the world.

“I feel great, I can’t wait! I wish these two months were already over so I could start filming.”

While they have yet to find a home for their show, Max says there is a lot of buzz around the project.

“We’ve already had a couple of conversations with some streaming platforms and there is some interest there because it’s something different and new.”

But he thinks the most important part is highlighting the amazing things that people with disabilities can achieve.

“I think it’s going to be a game-changer. In the media today, it goes crazy when somebody without a disability is playing someone with a disability. In my eyes, that’s acting and that’s okay but there is a gray area that’s like let’s give them an opportunity to see what they can do because it could be even better than what an actor can do.”