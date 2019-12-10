Rusty Nickel Brewing Company opens second location in downtown Buffalo

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rusty Nickel Brewing Company has been serving up fresh beer in West Seneca for five years.

Now, you can grab a “Not Yo’ Grandpa’s Cream Ale” or a “Chai Tea Milk Stout” in the heart of downtown Buffalo.

The brewery recently opened a new taproom at 36 Broadway, in the historic Buehl Block.

“We met a lot of people who said that they weren’t interested in traveling to West Seneca as much as they were just going down the street,” Rusty Nickel Brewing Company president and co-owner Jason Havens said. “We feel it’s a great location and it’s now accessible to a lot of people.”

Rusty Nickel is a NYS Farm Brewery. Under state law, the Farm Brewery license allows breweries to open up to five “satellite” locations under the same license, as long as a certain percentage of the beers’ ingredients are sourced locally.

“We try to source a lot of local product in the beer- local pumpkins, blueberries, malt, grain, hops,” Rusty Nickel head brewer and co-owner David Johnson said. “We have a bunch of farmers in the area who grow our product.”

While there are no brewing operations at the new downtown location, there is a full kitchen serving up everything from beef on weck sliders to salads.

“The food menu has been inspired by a pairing opportunity with beer,” Havens said. “We wanted to have the healthy options, the hearty options, the comfort foods, so it’s kind of a balance between all of those things.”

The 36 Broadway location has 28 taps as well as locally made wine, cider, mead, and spirits.

The bar top in the front room displays the history of the Buehl Block from when it was built in 1875 to the Rusty Nickel taproom opening inside.

“The Buehl Block was something that gravitated toward us,” Havens said. “We met the owner of the property and got chatting about the historical relevance of the property- he’s done an exceptional job in restoring the property back to its roots, and we want to be a part of it by bringing a tavern feel back to what was once a tavern.”

The location has a back room with a separate bar for overflow dining as well as private events.

“We’re really excited to be here,” Havens said. “It’s easy access to any of the venues you’re trying to go to- the area, or Main Street, or Shea’s.”

A grand opening party for the new taproom will be held on Dec. 20 and 21. Brunch hours will start Dec. 22.

The current hours for the taproom are as follows, although they may be modified as traffic increases:

Sundays: Closed

Mondays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thirsty for more? Rusty Nickel Brewing Company will be featured on this week’s “4-Mented in WNY” segment. Check out WIVB.com on Friday to catch it.