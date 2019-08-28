Save a horse, ride a tractor at Buffalo Tractor Tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The owners of Buffalo Tiki Tours are bringing a little country to the Queen City with their latest endeavor!

Buffalo Tractor Tours takes you on a trip around Buffalo and you don’t have to do any pedal pushing.

“It’s just a great way to spend time with family and friends. We’ve had co-worker events and they love it,” said owner Mike Bartolotta.

From Riverworks to the waterfront, the tractor takes you on a three hour tour to watering-holes and restaurants of your choosing.

“A lot of people want to go to the Labatt Brew House, 716 or Gene McCarthy’s to get their food but we’ll go anywhere in the city,” Barlotta said.

But this isn’t your ordinary John Deere. The tractor features seating for up to 20 people and is equipped with a covered canvas roof and disco lights.

“There’s hanging lights that change color, there’s an eight speaker stereo system with Bluetooth. It’s just amazing on board,” Barlotta said.

The partners say they came up with the idea when they took a trip to Nashville and saw a similar tour driving by while out on the town.

“One of these went by but it was just a little small for us so we decided to make it bigger and make it better,” said co-owner Craig Schultz.

They brought the business back to Buffalo last year, but Barlotta said this summer was when business started taking off.

“We’re booking up pretty full for the weekends now, all of August and September we’re booked out. It’s been pretty crazy. It might be time for a second one next year.”

For more information on how to book a tractor ride visit buffalotractortours.com or the Buffalo Tractor Tour Facebook page.