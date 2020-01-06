Second Bar Bill location opens in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wing lovers in the Northtowns no longer have to travel to East Aurora to get their Bar Bill fix.

Bar Bill North, located at 8326 Main Street, is now open.

The restaurant coyly tweeted “It’s true” to a news report that the second location is now open.

The Clarence location’s voicemail says that the hours of Bar Bill North are 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. There are no reservations or reserved seating (like the original East Aurora location) and takeout isn’t available yet at this time.

Bar Bill was voted Buffalo’s Best Wings and Buffalo’s Best Beef on Weck.