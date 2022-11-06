BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lockport senior Natalie Killion, Olean senior Megan Jackson, and Frontier’s relay team were double-winners at the Section VI girls swimming state championships qualifier.

Killion won the the 100-yard backstroke in 55.03 seconds, and the 200 freestyle in 1:50.18. Jackson won 50 free in 23.78 and 100 free in 51.50. Frontier foursome Grace Vogt, Maddy Domster, Emma Sauer and Zoe Zawodzinski won the 200 free relay in 1:39.17, and the 400 free relay in 3:38.03

Also winning individual events at Erie Community College’s Flickinger Center were: 100 individual medley — Lewiston-Porter sophomore Chloe Marcyan in 2:13.41; 100 butterfly — Niagara Wheatfield junior Mira Keller in 56.06; 500 freestyle — Williamsville East junior Zoey Griffin in 5:08.73; 100 breaststroke — North Tonawanda freshman Meredith Roberts in 1:06.94; 1-meter diving — Fredonia sophomore Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer with 523.30 points. Orchard Park’s team of Haley Loehfelm, Natalie Kassirer, Mara Johnson and Penny Choroser won the 200 free relay in 1:52.07.

State qualifiers advance to the NYSPHSAA championships on Nov. 18-19 at JOLYN Webster Aquatic Center.

Williamsville East freshman Lauren Golden and Kenmore eighth-grader Amelia MacKinnon swam qualifying times in the 50 and 100 free. Lockport eighth-grader Leah Gaskill also qualified in the 50 free, as did Frontier’s Zawodzinski. East Aurora senior Jess Drozdowski qualified in the 100 fly, along with Griffin, the 500 free winner. Keller and Domster qualified in the 200 free. Niagara Falls senior Jaemara Sturdivant was second in diving and qualified for states.

Section VI team championships were claimed by Clarence in Class A, East Aurora in Class B, and Alden in Class C.