Shop Small 716: Honey Sweet Jam

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kadijah McKenzie taught herself to make jam off of Pinterest a few years ago- and she’s turned her skill into a sweet opportunity.

“It was more like a hobby for me,” McKenzie said.

She gave out her homemade jams to people for holiday gifts.

“Multiple people were encouraging me to sell my jams,” she added.

McKenzie, a licensed social worker, started her LLC for her business, Honey Sweet Jam, last March as the shutdown struck. Before filing, she got some counseling from the Small Business Development Center about the things she needed to do to start her business.

“Then the shutdown happened, and we were working from home, so I got the stuff on the checklist done,” McKenzie added.

“I feel like I’ve gained a lot of traction, especially on social media,” McKenzie said of the past year.

She makes the jams in her Kenmore home- boiling fruits and adding spices, honey, and Sugar in the Raw. For vegan versions of her jams, she uses Agave in the Raw.

Some of the flavors offered right now are Apple Pie, Blackberry Sage, and Blueberry Lemon Basil jam.

McKenzie creates the flavors- as well as the labels, and social media presence for her brand.

“I kind of do a lot of research of what pairs well with this specific fruit,” she said.

She has been selling her products online, at some local farmers’ markets, and some pop-up events. She also takes orders for catering events.

You can follow the Honey Sweet Jam social media pages for the latest updates.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019.