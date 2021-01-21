SHOP SMALL 716: My Cuzin Vintage and Bay 6 Clothing Co.

There are a lot of small businesses in Western New York- and plenty of reasons to shop small. This new weekly segment will spotlight small businesses in WNY.

(WIVB) – With a winning Bills season, selling Bills gear is big business.

January is usually a slow month for stores like My Cuzin Vintage (168 Elmwood Ave.) and Bay 6 Clothing Co. (1050 Union Road, West Seneca)- but with the Bills in the playoffs, customers are herding into the stores to stock up.

“It’s been great- we’ve seen a lot of new people in that we’ve never seen before,” said Derrek Hoffman, co-owner of My Cuzin Vintage, said.

My Cuzin Vintage sells a variety of vintage and 1990s Bills gear on The Buffalo Closet side of the shop.

They have t-shirts, crewnecks, jerseys, hats- even Bills sneakers. Some of them have the likenesses of Bills greats like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas.

The shop- which buys, sells, and trades- has been open for four years in Allentown.

Hoffman says it has been rewarding to see new and longtime fans coming into the shop to look for Bills gear.

“We started this businesses because we loved the Bills,” Hoffman said. “To have a store and to have people be a part of it- it’s really hard to describe how cool it is.”

Bay 6 Clothing Co. in West Seneca sells all things Buffalo-related, including Bills clothing and accessories. They’ve been open for 17 years- and in that time, owner Suzanne Miller says they’ve never seen a January like this.

“It’s unprecedented,” Miller said. “It’s great having this boost in business in January when we’re usually a little slow- we’ve been restocking every day.”

Bay 6 carries lots of local brands, and has gear for Bills fans of all ages, from infants to adults.

Their biggest draw right now?

“Anything with a Zubaz print,” Miller said. “We’ve got leggings and socks and sweatshirts, and we just got in the underwear.”

And after a tough year for all businesses, Miller says having the support of the community means a lot.

“I’ve never see such an outpouring of support for small, local businesses and for the Bills,” she said.

If there’s a small business you’d like to see featured in this segment, email us at Kaley.lynch@wivb.com or Kelly.khatib@wivb.com.