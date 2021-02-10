SHOP SMALL 716: Paint the Town

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the past eight years, Paint the Town (74 Allen St.) has been helping people tap into their inner artists.

One of the first paint party operations in the Queen City, Paint the Town offers a wide range of options- paint and sip nights, birthday parties, corporate events, kids parties- either in studio, at restaurants, and at private events.

Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been offering more virtual events.

“We started doing free classes for kids to give them something to do after school,” Paint the Town CEO Jarael Adams said. “Then we started shifting to doing parties for adults and after-school programs online.”

When you book a virtual paint party with Paint the Town, they provide you with everything you need to paint- canvas, brushes, paint- and it’s yours to keep.

Adams explains that with the step-by-step instruction Paint the Town’s instructors give, anyone can create a great piece of art.

“Someone may want something more difficult, or may just want to do something fun and easy,” Adams said. “We make it so that anybody can do it.”

If you book a party, you can choose which picture to paint- and parties can be customized for food, entertainment, and music.

“I used to tell my employees to treat it like a movie- they can go to a movie a thousand times, but each one is a different experience,” Adams said.

They have a Valentine’s Day event coming up this weekend, although spots are filling up fast: it starts at 6 p.m. in the studio and 9 p.m. for the virtual experience.

Adams is an artist who has been drawing all his life.

He began painting when Paint the Town opened.

“I was trying to figure out different ways to find a career that would allow me to take care of my family and do something I love,” Adams said. “One of the suggestions a mentor of mine gave me was to open up a studio.”

Since adopting painting as a medium, Adams has painted murals in Miami and Aruba.

“Once I started doing this- helping 40 people at a time- painting became a lot easier,” he said.

You can book with Paint the Town or get more information here.

