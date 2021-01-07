Shop Small 716: Poppiejanes Home Decor

There are a lot of small businesses in Western New York- and plenty of reasons to shop small. This new weekly segment will spotlight small businesses in WNY.

(WIVB) – Nicki Kolich grew up doing sewing and woodworking projects while staying with her great-grandparents.

Now, she runs her own handmade home decor business, Poppiejanes, out of the Depew house that used to be their home.

Poppiejanes gets its name from Kolich’s great-grandparents’ names- “Poppie” and “Jane”.

“My grandparents owned a business as well- I think it runs in the family to want to have a business and succeed,” Kolich said.

Poppiejanes was born a few years ago when Kolich couldn’t find a Buffalo pillow cover that fit her vision.

“A couple of years back, I wanted a Buffalo pillow in burlap, and I couldn’t find it so I decided to create it, and the business has just taken off from there,” Kolich said.

The pillow covers are handcrafted- each piece is cut, pinned, and sewed together. Some of them are screen printed, and they can be customized with an “Est.” and a date.

“Those continue year after year to be our best seller,” Kolich said.

A top seller during the past holiday season were Poppiejane’s handmade, hand-stuffed ornaments.

“I think a lot of people that purchase them are buying them as gifts for people who don’t live in the area anymore,” Kolich said. “I have pictures of people with the ornaments from other parts of the world.”

Kolich said the holiday season was very successful, thanks to people shopping small.

“There seems to be a big push this year for shopping local,” Kolich said. “I think Buffalo has a really great way of showing support for the community and I definitely saw that with my sales.”

All items are available through the Poppiejanes website.

They’re also carried in the following local stores:

Perfect Gift in Clarence Center

The Blue House Collective, Buffalo

Gilded Maple, Lancaster

Daff Dry Goods, Ellicottville

Loti Henna Studio, Hamburg

Nickel City Skin Spa, Williamsville

Nest in the Village, Williamsville

White Birch and Burlap, East Amherst

