SHOP SMALL 716: Posh Picnics Buffalo

(WIVB) – Starting a new business isn’t always a “picnic”- but it’s easier when your partner is your best friend.

Western New Yorkers Philippa Simic and Avery Fischer recently started their business “Posh Picnics Buffalo”, providing everything clients need for an upscale outdoor picnic celebration.

“I was in my kitchen one day [with Avery], saying how I used to picnic with my parents at Letchworth Park- we’d bring a little picnic basket and a cute little setup,” Simic recalled. “We thought, wouldn’t it be a fun idea, especially with COVID-19 this past year, to put our minds together and create Posh Picnics”.

Similar pop-up picnics can be found in large cities like New York City and Los Angeles, Fischer added.

“We thought, why not bring this to Buffalo, where, in the summertime, there are so many beautiful areas like Hoyt Lake, the Japanese Gardens, by the waterfront- where we can do a fun setup and have people relax and enjoy for a few hours,” Fischer added.

Posh Picnics Buffalo can cater to all types of events- birthdays, bachelorette parties, wedding and baby showers- even proposals.

“I think it’s really difficult for me to find a spot to propose to women, so why not do a Posh Picnic for them?” Simic said.

Packages include set-up and clean-up. They include furniture, rugs, pillows, silverware- everything you need for a comfortable outdoor event.

“Depending on how many people you have, we can customize it to your liking,” Simic said. “Whether it’s one person or 30 people, we can do it for you.”

Since they started their business last month, the response from the community has been great.

“We’re so thankful for the Buffalo community to be reaching out on Instagram, and the people we’ve met in the community,” Fischer said.

They plan on offering Posh Picnics throughout the fall months as well, offering heat lamps to packages to make it a cozy experience.

