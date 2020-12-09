SHOP SMALL 716: The Elephant Trunk Boutique

There are a lot of small businesses in Western New York- and plenty of reasons to shop small. This new weekly segment will spotlight small businesses in WNY.

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Opening a boutique has been a lifelong dream for Margaret Carlucci, owner of The Elephant Trunk Boutique, 5150 Broadway.

Carlucci, who is also a teacher, began running an online boutique out of her home- and quickly outgrew the space.

“The online situation kind of became a little overwhelming, especially with the storage situation our home- I had created a room that was supposed to be an office, and it started to bust open with clothes,” Carlucci laughed.

She found the space on Broadway and held a grand opening celebration on last Black Friday.

“It was the best weekend of my life, except for my wedding and when my kids were born,” Carlucci added.

The boutique sells women’s clothing and accessories. Carlucci says her goal is to pick items that are all classy, trendy, and affordable.

She shops from about 5,000 vendors, local and national, and gets new items in every week.

“I don’t want to find a piece you can only wear once a year- I like finding pieces that are everyday fantastic pieces but that are unique,” Carlucci said.

If you’re doing holiday shopping, she can help you find the right piece.

“It’s personalized shopping,” Carlucci said. “Sometimes I’ll say I’m going to go ahead and fill your dressing room for you, if that’s okay.”

The name for the boutique was born out of Carlucci’s love of elephants.

“I love elephants- I think they’re the most kind and peaceful animals,” Carlucci said. “I have little elephants all over the house- I’ve always found it to be something really calming, and good luck.”

She says the community has been very supportive.

“This community is amazing- the last couple of weeks have been absolutely heartwarming,” she added.

If there’s a small business you’d like us to feature in an upcoming segment, email us at Kaley.lynch@wivb.com or Kelly.khatib.@wivb.com.