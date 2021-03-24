SHOP SMALL 716: The Makers Shop

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down a lot of vendor and craft fairs this past year.

Kathie Lyons has opened a craft consignment shop in Depew to help local artisans sell their items all under one roof.

The Makers Shop, 5026 Broadway in Depew, opened four weeks ago. It features a variety of items from artists from all over WNY- from bleach-dyed sweatshirts to sassy welcome mats.

The idea for the shop originated from crafting Facebook groups that Lyons is in.

“People were asking what shows are coming out, and we’re still not real sure which shows are going to happen this year, or if,” Lyons said. “I decided to put up a post to see if people would be interested in putting their stuff up in a consignment shop.””

The post got a lot of feedback.

“I got so many responses,” Lyons said. “I spent the next two days returning messages.”

From the time she made the post to the time that The Makers Shop opened was two weeks.

“It happened very quickly,” Lyons said.

Vendors can rent a space to put their items in the shop, paying a fee based on how large the display is, plus ten percent of sales.

Lyons takes care of the sales tax and credit card costs.

“So far, we’ve had a really good month,” she said.

The shop also offers classes- from sewing to ceramics. She says it’s important especially during the pandemic as crafting can be therapeutic.

“I’ve always found it to be very relaxing- in times of stress, I’ve always done crafts,” Lyons said.

You can find a full list of upcoming classes here.

