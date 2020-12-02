Shop Small: Trend Up and Ms. Eye Candy Boutique

There are a lot of small businesses in Western New York- and plenty of reasons to shop small. This new weekly segment will spotlight small businesses in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trend Up and Ms. Eye Candy Boutique (85 Allen St.) is two stores in one.

Trend Up carries men’s streetwear, accessories, and shoes, as well as a new selection of vintage vinyl. Ms. Eye Candy Boutique, located in the same space, serves up women’s clothes and accessories like clutches and jewelry.

Both shops feature items you likely won’t see anywhere else in Buffalo, Trend Up owner Giovanni Centurione said.

“Even the sneakers- we have one of each size, and once a look is gone, that’s it,” Centurione said.

Centurione originally opened Trend Up in the Market Arcade in 2016.

He moved into the current spot in 2018.

With two shops under one roof, Centurione and Ms. Eye Candy Boutique owner Siobhan Taylor can trade off working the register and helping customers.

“We’re separate businesses, but we run it together,” Centurione added.

The shops have something for everyone. For holiday gifting, Centurinone suggests “socks in a box”, T-shirts, sunglasses, hats or gift cards.

Both Trend Up and Ms. Eye Candy have online shopping options, and curbside pickup is also available.

Ms. Eye Candy is one of the shops featured in Buffalo’s Buy Black Week, which starts Friday.

When you shop local rather than at a big-box store, your money stays local, Centurione said.

“The money stays in the Buffalo area, instead of the corporations that are out-of-state,” he said.

If you have a small shop you’d like featured in an upcoming segment, email us at Kaley.lynch@wivb.com or Kelly.khatib@wivb.com.