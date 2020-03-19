Slow Roll Buffalo encouraging WNYers to get on their bikes while practicing social distancing

(WIVB) – Community events like Slow Roll Buffalo are currently suspended due to coronavirus, but the organizers of the bike-riding event are encouraging WNY residents to get out and ride while following social-distancing protocol.

Slow Roll has posted the routes of their 2016 rides from five Buffalo parks online.

“Instead of riding as one big group with a set start time, we encourage everyone to ride on their own time and at the safe social distance of at least six feet apart,” Slow Roll organizers said in a press release on Wednesday.

Slow Roll Squad members are planning to livestream their solo rides online for those unable to ride and will be pointing out places such as grocery stores and urgent care centers.