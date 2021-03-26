Smith’s Maple Farm in Hamburg gearing up for last days of Maple Weekend

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Smith’s Maple Farm in Hamburg has been serving up sweet syrup to Western New Yorkers for more than 15 years and owner Carl Smith is excited to have customers back for Maple Weekend after a year of uncertainty with COVID.

“Most of our sales were curbside pickup only, but since the state and the country now has a better understanding of how COVID is transmitted we have opened up our facility, practice social distancing and require everyone to wear a mask.”

The farm has been in his family for over a hundred years and produces three to four hundred gallons of maple syrup a year. Smith says Maple Weekend is a time when he can share his passion with the hundreds of people that typically visit. However, this year things will be a little different.

“We used to do kids’ games, a petting zoo and chain saw sculptures for a couple of days but, how do you keep four and five-year-olds socially distancing?”

While there won’t be the normal petting zoo and wood cutting this year, people can still look forward to and learning how syrup is produced at the farm’s sugar house and grabbing a tasty treat in the store.

“We have a variety of different products, anything from maple cotton candy to maple cream, maple sugar, maple nuts, maple mustard and maple BBQ sauce .”

Maple Weekend wraps up Sunday the 28 and Smith’s Maple Farm will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9- 5 p.m. For more information visit NYS Maple.