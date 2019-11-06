Smooth sailing: Eco-friendly Maid of the Mist boats to launch in 2020

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Millions of people flock to Niagara Falls each year to ride the Maid of the Mist and come spring 2020, visitors can look forward to a much smoother sail.

The iconic boats will be replaced with two new eco-friendly versions that will hit the waters next season. Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the boats give off zero emissions and with limited noise and vibrations, visitors can enjoy the roar of the falls.

“There are no engines, no diesel noise, the propulsion is much quieter, so it’s a nicer experience for passengers,” said Christopher Glynn, president of the Maid of the Mist Corporation.

The catamaran style boats are the first new all-electric passenger vessels in North America. Batteries will be recharged for seven minutes after each trip allowing for maximum battery life. The new models are also much bigger, giving passengers a roomier ride.

“These boats are quite a bit larger. We have a capacity of 525 versus the 460 that we had, but more then that we have a lot more space and square footage per passenger so it will be a lot more comfortable,” Glynn said.

Glynn said it was a natural fit to go green with the new boats as a way to protect the natural assets that draws visitors to the falls.

“The environment in which we work at Niagara Falls speaks for itself. It’s a very special place and we want to be sensitive to that environment.”