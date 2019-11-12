Snowmaking continues at WNY ski resorts

(WIVB) – Monday dumped inches of snow all over Western New York, but at several of the area’s ski resorts, snowmaking started earlier this month.

“Right now we’ve got about four or five inches on the ground, and we’re making snow like crazy,” Jane Eshbaugh, director of marketing for Holiday Valley said.

Snowmaking at Holiday Valley started last week.

Ma Nature heard we’re flipping the guns on and decided to lend a hand.



Mother Nature 🤝 Snowmaking #onedaycloser pic.twitter.com/xaBAb00XY1 — Holiday Valley (@holidayvalley) November 8, 2019

“We generally do get a nice snowfall in November every year, but it’s Western New York- you never know what’s going to be next,” Eshbaugh said. “By the end of snowmaking season, we make enough to cover everything with four or five feet of snow.”

Holiday Valley’s target opening date is the day after Thanksgiving, it’s traditional target date- “but who knows what’s going to happen with all of this crazy snow,” Eshbaugh said.

Ever wonder how Holiday Valley makes their snow?

It starts with a series of underground pipes that carry water and compressed air to about 350 hydrants in the resort, Eshbaugh said.

At each hydrant, a hose connects to a snow gun. The water and compressed air are released from the top of the snow gun.

“When the water sprays out through the air, it breaks into tiny little droplets and falls to the ground,” she explained.

Ellicottville’s HoliMont and Glenwood’s Kissing Bridge resorts also started making snow last week.

Kissing Bridge will open after at least three feet of snow is on the ground. Check out the resort’s website and social media pages for the latest updates.