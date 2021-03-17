St. Patrick’s Day celebrations still happening in Buffalo with social distancing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– St Patrick’s Day is upon us and while some traditions have been canceled due to covid, the celebrations continue with green beer, good food, and social distancing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday that despite both parades being called -off in Buffalo, better days are ahead with the vaccine being distributed.

The Queen City is still rolling out the green carpet to keep the festivities going and celebrate safely. Here are some events that you can attend.

Radigan’s Irish Pub– Opening Hoopla with live music until 11 p.m. 4170 South Western Blvd Orchard Park

Buffalo Grill N Ale House– St Patrick’s Day Shenanigans with live music 8- close 603 Dingens St, Cheektowaga

Ice Pub House– Live Irish Music 7-10 p.m 715 Ridge Rd. Lackawanna

Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.- St. Patrick’s Day Beer Dinner 6 p.m. Reservations required.

Jp’s Pub Restaurant and Banquet Hall– St Patrick’s Day Celebration with live music 5 p.m. – close 1926 Lakeview Rd Lakeview

Sportsmens Tavern– St Patty’s Soul Concert $10 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m 326 Amherst St. Buffalo

Hard Rock Cafe– Flogging Molly free virtual concert from Dublin 6 p.m.until close 333 Prospect Street Niagara Falls N.Y.

Mooney’s on Military– St. Patrick’s Day party with live music 7 p.m. – close 1531 Military Rd. Kenmore