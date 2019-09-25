Starbucks baristas bring good vibes to Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local Starbucks is serving up some positive energy along with its Pumpkin Spice Lattes!

Employees at the coffee shop in the Walden Galleria started a positivity board for customers, other mall employees, or anyone that needs to add a bright spot to their day!

The board was started by the store’s general manager Kayla Gupta.

The concept is a simple one. People are provided with a sticky note and a sharpie and are encouraged to leave a short,uplifting message.

A joke, good news, or even a kind word will do. If you want to leave a note but the board is full, employees encourage you to take a message home,spreading the love full circle.

Customers say they appreciate the gesture. Simone Jones, a frequent customer who works in the mall,thinks the small show of support could help someone in a big way.

“A lot of people are going through things that you don’t even know about. They don’t show it on their face. This could make their day in a way you don’t even realize,” Jones said.

Visit the store Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. or Sunday 10 a.m-6:30 p.m. to leave(or take) a nice note with your coffee!