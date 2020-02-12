Swim into savings: Aquarium of Niagara offers $7.16 admission this weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Aquarium of Niagara is offering some fun for your little ones at a discount this weekend!

The aquarium is bringing back its popular 716 Day over Presidents’ Day Weekend. For just $7.16 you can bring your family to meet more than 120 species of aquatic life and watch penguin feedings, sea lion shows, and seal presentations.

“As the only aquarium within 250 miles in the United States, the Aquarium of Niagara believes it’s important to make our programs, events, and educational resources accessible to all members of the community, said Gary Siddall, Executive Director of the Aquarium of Niagara.

Last year, the Aquarium welcomed more than 3,600 local guests during these special promotional periods.

“During 716 Days we offer a deeply discounted rate to local families to ease some of the financial burden associated with visiting a cultural institution,” Siddall said.

Discount days run from Saturday, February 15 – Monday, February 17. Visit AquariumNiagara.com to purchase tickets.