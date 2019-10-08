Taking care of “business”-lawn care company adds pet poop pick up to its services

TONAWANDA, N.Y.– Are you tired of cleaning up those little (or big) presents your dog leaves for you in the backyard?

A mobile mowing company has added a special feature to its services that will leave you and your pup barking for joy.

Plowz & Mowz now offers pet waste removal with its lawn care services.

“When we spend time with our dogs we’d like to do things other then pick up after them,” said customer Sarah Kosloski-Reed.

She’s been using the service for her dogs Blue and Ivy for more than a month and says it’s a “life saver”.

“We have two rescue dogs that like to run around like crazy and a big yard is a lot of maintenance so it’s amazing that we can call that in and not take care of it ourselves,” Kosloski-Reed said.

The process is a simple. Customers own load the free app and enter their address , the day and time of service, and add on pet waste removal.

“From right there they get an instant price so they know how much they’re going to pay before they get started,” said Wills Mahoney Plows and Mows co founder.

Mahoney started the business five years ago in Syracuse and its been growing steadily since. With around 75 landscapers in the Buffalo market alone, the company surveyed customers to see what they’d like to see other then basic lawn care and snow plowing.

“For customers it’s one less thing to do. It’s one thing they can check off their to-do list. We always call ourselves the Swiss Army knife of outdoor services so we’re always adding new services like this,” Mahoney said.

While the service is unusual and gives many a little chuckle, Kosloski-Reed says spending more time getting puppy love and less picking up puppy mess is priceless.

“My husband and I both work full time jobs so we’re pretty busy and when we come home we have a limited amount of time to do things like take care of the dogs and the lawn so it’s really nice to call in that service when we need it,”Kosloski-Reed said.

You can find more information on Plowz and Mowz here.