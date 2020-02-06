Teton Kitchen brings blowfish to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Teton Kitchen on Elmwood Avenue is serving up a new dish that puts the restaurant in elite company.

The sushi bar added Fugu (blowfish) to its menu, making it one of only a handful of eateries in the U.S. that is licensed to serve the poisonous fish.

Customers get the fish served three ways in the fugu platter.

“There’s poison in the ovaries, skin, and liver so we need a really trained chef to take out those parts before we serve them to the customer,” said Taka Win chef and owner of Teton Kitchen.

Named one of the Top 10 most dangerous foods by Time Magazine, the fish is specially prepared by skilled chefs that have trained for decades to properly handle it. Once professionally sliced, it’s shipped to the restaurant where Win and his wife serve it up in soup, salad, and sliced as sashimi.

“For $50 dollars you get two soups, a large salad to share, and a platter of sashimi. It’s one of the most celebrated fish dishes in Japan and I love to travel and eat adventurous food and I wanted to bring that back to Buffalo,” said Win.

Rich Chmielnicki, a frequent customer of the sushi bar, says having the exclusive delicacy is a win for the diverse culinary scene in the Queen City.

“Just bringing food that’s new and interesting, we already have a lot of great food in Buffalo, why not some more?”

If you’d like to try Fugu act fast. The restaurant only serves it seasonally until April. It will be back at both the Depew and Elmwood locations in November.