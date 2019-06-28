The Cheesy Chick is open for business in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Buffalo’s favorite food trucks has found a permanent place to park!



The Cheesy Chick opened a new restaurant last week in Williamsville and employees say there’s a steady stream of people coming out to get their fix of macaroni and cheese.

“Once you get a brick-and -mortar it’s definitely a different atmosphere and a different feel, so we got our first week under our belt and this week is definitely picking up in business,” said Cheesy Chick owner Simone Fancher.

This isn’t the first time the family owned business tried to make the move to a stand alone eatery.

In 2016 they leased a store front in The Eastern Hills Mall but left 15 months later when foot traffic slowed down.

“The mall was just too slow for us so we decided to put our time and effort into the food trucks,” said manager Christopher Rowan.

Now, co owner Simone Fancher hopes to bring back some of those customers that aren’t always able to track down the truck.

“It really encouraged us to look for a better situated restaurant location that would be easily accessible for people,” Fancher said.

The new menu for the 5385 Main St. location features some food truck favorites like their classic mac and cheese and grilled cheese combo, as well as some items that are sold exclusively at the restaurant.

“We have breakfast wraps and breakfast quesadillas, soups , salads and desserts by the Sweetheart food truck. We’re just the Cheesy Chick food truck amped up with some extras.”

It may be their second time around but Fancher says continuing to treat customers like family will be the key to their success.

“It feels like home. You might even see your dishes and plates in here. We’ve got books to read things to do so if you come in plan to stay.”

