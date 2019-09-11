The Great Pumpkin Farm set to open this weekend

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Fall is upon us in Western New York, and that means the Bills are back, the Mayer Brothers are making cider, and the Great Pumpkin Farm is open for business!

Workers are out and about getting ready for opening day this Saturday, September 14 .Spooky scenes are coming to life and the indoor gift shop is ready for the thousands of people that will visit between this weekend and Halloween.

“We generally throughout the season get about 100,000 people going through. During the week we have school groups come through and on weekends that’s when we have all the rides and all the activities,” said owner Kelly Schultz.

There will be plenty of pumpkins to choose from,The Witches Brew Bar will be open every weekend, and this year there are more places to take pictures for all your instagramable moments.

“We moved around and set up some great photo ops for people to come around and take some great shots,” Schultz said.

You’ll find fun rides and animals at the farm this year, as well as new editions to some old favorites.

“They’ll be dinosaurs in the corn maze. The hay maze is a little more interesting. The bakery we’ve added some different things. We’ve just tried to ramp up everything,” Schultz said.

The Great Pumpkin Farm was recently named one of the 33 Best Pumpkin Farms in America by Country Living Magazine .

Schultz says he’s worked tirelessly for more than 20 years to make it a special place that all ages can enjoy.

“There’s lots to do and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a great time of year to be outside and you can come here and stay the whole day, not spend a zillion dollars and just have a lot of fun.We try to make it very family friendly.”

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main Street in Clarence. Ticket prices are $8.00 per person; children two and under admitted free. For more information click here.