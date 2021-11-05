This new piano lounge is bringing a musical experience to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new piano lounge inside of the Hotel at the Lafayette (391 Washington St.) is bringing sweet music to downtown Buffalo.

Bittersweet Piano Lounge has been open for three weeks, and it offers an upscale ambiance, owner Gino Drake said.

“We tried to build it like a living room concept, around that “Gatsby” kind of era,” Drake explained. “You have that old world, 1920s, 1930s, 1940s vibe.”

PHOTO/Bittersweet Piano Lounge Facebook

The piano is central to the lounge, but the music that’s made there isn’t simply jazz club standards. A rotating cast of vocalists make appearances on weekend nights, bringing different styles and genres of music.

“The repertoire is diverse,” Drake said.

Plans for the piano lounge have been in the works for about three years, Drake, who is from Texas, said.

“A lot of us got stuck in our progress because of the pandemic – it was on hold for roughly a year,” Drake said. “I typically leave Buffalo in the winter and come back in April or May. When I returned this time around, I saw that the wheels were rolling again, and I through “let me give this a shot and see if we can bring it to life’.”

The lounge has a bar with a list of craft cocktails, as well as a wine selection. Food options will include charcuterie boards and “decadent” desserts. You can find more information, as well as the lineup of vocalists, on the lounge’s Facebook page.

“When you come in, I think you can appreciate the ambiance, the service, the cocktails, and most definitely, the music,” Drake added.