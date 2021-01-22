This pizzeria is offering free small pizza if the Bills win the Super Bowl

(WIVB) – Bill Hartnett, the owner of Mustachio’s Pizza (2701 Elmwood Ave.), is confident that the Bills are going to win the Superbowl.

He’s so confident that he’s offering customers who opt-in a free small pizza if the team wins it all.

You have until kickoff on Sunday to get in on the offer- just go to the Mustachio’s Pizza Facebook page, and type “Pizza” in the comments of the original post.

The pizzeria has been very busy with orders due to the games.

“We’ve been blessed to be able to be in business, and to continue to support the neighborhood,” Hartnett added.

You can feel the Bills fever in the air.

“We’ve got kids coming in with Bills stuff on, all the way up to grandma and grandpa- everyone’s supporting the Bills,” Hartnett said. “We’re gonna cheer on the Bills, that’s what we do here.”