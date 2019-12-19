This weekend, take a stroll through a winter wonderland at this Christmas walkthrough

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Earlier this year, a new haunted attraction in the Southtowns was voted Buffalo’s Best Haunted Attraction.

EverHaunt wrapped up its scares for the season less than two months ago. Now, it’s been transformed into a Christmas wonderland- not scary, just merry.

“We’ve gotten so many emails and comments asking ‘Is this haunted?’,” EverHaunt founder Kevin Donovan said.

The “Celebration of Holiday Joy” doesn’t have any scares- but it does have face painting, ornament making, Christmas movies, and Santa Claus.

“It’s a really cool 3D walkthrough,” Donovan explained. “We have hundreds of inflatables, hundreds of wire figures, thousands of lights, four different audio tracks going on.”

To create the holiday wonderland, Donovan traveled to Georgia, filling two trucks with Christmas items.

The event was open to the public for the first time last Saturday and Sunday.

“When you walk in, you kind of feel that joy,” he said. “People who walked in couldn’t even recognize that it was a haunted house anymore.”

Admission to the attraction is just a new, unwrapped toy. Collected toys will be given to People Inc.

“We had such a good Halloween season, we’re doing this for free,” Donovan said.

“Celebration of Holiday Joy” is being held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 144 Lake St. Angola. Click here for more information.