Tonawanda candy shop is back open for business after selling out of everything, thanks to viral TikTok video

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Call it a sugar rush.

What Jessica Stevenson thought would be an ordinary post on her candy shop’s TikTok account ended up going viral- and caused her whole shop to sell out.

“A customer had requested that we package their order on TikTok- and apparently people found it very interesting,” Stevenson, owner of Hello, Sweets! Candy and Pop Shop said.

The video, posted late last month, has racked up about 1.4 million views and over 153,000 likes on the social media platform.

It led to a lot of online orders being placed at the store from all over the country- cleaning out their entire stock.

They reopened last Friday after restocking.

“It took about a week to put the store back together,” Stevenson said. “It was a good experience.”

The store is now restocked with all of Hello, Sweets!’s items- including rare, retro, and unusual candies.

“I think people found the video calming, and recognized their favorite candy from their childhood, and things that make them happy,” Stevenson said.

Hello, Sweets! opened on Main Street in Tonawanda in Sept. 2019.

They opened the online portion of the store during the pandemic shut down.

“Our community has been really awesome, and has kept us afloat during the entire pandemic,” Stevenson added.

Hello, Sweets! has in-store shopping available- you can also do free in-store pickup and free local delivery.

