Too many paper bags? Donate them to the SPCA Serving Erie County’s Petique!

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Are extra paper bags taking up space in your house?

The SPCA Serving Erie County’s Petique can use them!

The SPCA announced Monday that as of Feb. 29, the Petique will no longer be using plastic bags. To save on the cost of purchasing bags, they are accepting donations of paper or reusable shopping bags (no plastic).

Bags can be donated at the Petique at the SPCA’s 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca Shelter.

Any questions can be directed to the Petique at (716)875-7360 ext. 237.