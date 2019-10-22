Town of Tonawanda Officer honored for saving dog

( TOWN OF TONAWANDA)– Sarah Hurtley says she will never forget the night of September 10 2019. That was the day she lost almost everything she had in a fire at her home on Ferndale Avenue.

“I went to get my husband and took him outside, tried to go back in to get my Beagle and I couldn’t. I went back outside and stood like a statue watching my house burn,” Hurtley said.

But thanks to the quick action of Town of Tonawanda Police Officer Jacob McCormick, she didn’t lose her best friend, a 7-year-old Beagle named Harry.

“God sent him as my angel to save my dog,”Hurtley said.

Officer McCormick was honored for his bravery by the Erie County SPCA. The organization presented him with the Bravery Award Tuesday at the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

McCormick says he didn’t think twice about running into the house and risking his life to save Harry .

“Their garage entrance was away from the flames so I just decided I was going to go in and try to find the dog if I could and as safely as I could.”

Officer McCormick poses with Harry.

The officer says he was happy to help the family on that tragic day because he knows how much people love their pets.

“I have two dogs myself so as soon as the human harm was out of the way it was the next best thing because dogs are a part of the family,” McCormick said.

Hurtley says she’s slowly trying to replace the things she lost that day, but she’ll be forever thankful that her long time companion wasn’t one of them.

“I’m just so grateful to him for his service and his bravery. It’s incredible.”