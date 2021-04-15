Tragedy to triumph: Western New York couple starts fundraising for Make-A-Wish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Western New York couple is turning their personal loss into a positive by helping make dreams come true for Make-A-Wish children.

Last year, newlyweds Tony and Sydney Mastrangelo were overjoyed to start a family after getting married in August but just four months later Sydney had a miscarriage.

“That brought us closer together and we did some reflecting and we wanted to give back,” Tony said.

The couple decided to become “wish heros” and donate $10,000 for Make -A-Wish WNY. They teamed with over 25 local businesses to raise the money.

“All of the profits from our Buffalo cutting boards that we sell out of the showroom to Make-A-Wish the entire month of March and April and Saturday the 24 we’re holding a can drive and at that same time they can make a separate donation to Make-A-Wish,” said Michelle Monaco president and co-owner of Shell Fab.

Kate Glaser, senior manager of brand communication at Make-A-Wish, says it’s been tough trying to fundraise during the pandemic.

“We’ve had to cancel all of our galas, most of our summer events, so we really rely on the community to help us make these life-changing wishes.”

Sydney said it was important to her healing process to help someone in need and she was amazed by the generosity of the businesses who stepped up to help.

“For them to be so generous after everything they’ve lost, to step up and give that money to help grant that wish to a kid just goes to show we really are the City of Good Neighbors and there’s hope.”

Make-A-Wish WNY is holding a celebration of World Wish Day on April 29 featuring Cami Clune on its social media pages. For more information on how you can help donate, click here. If you’d like to support the Mastrangelo’s campaign by visiting one of the businesses below:

