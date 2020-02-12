Travel site names Buffalo cheapest popular spring break destination in U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo- a spring break destination?

The Queen City might not be the warmest spot for college students to fly away to during the March break, but according to travel site Wanderu, it’s the cheapest.

Wanderu analyzed this 2015 Priceline list of the top 50 most popular spring break destinations (based on students making advance hotel reservations on Priceline.com) and found that out of all 50 destinations, Buffalo is the cheapest.

The analysis took into account the average costs of incoming flights and hotel rooms in March, the number of cheap, high-quality beers per capita, the average price of a cocktail, and the average cost of a pint of beer.

According to Wanderu’s data, the average cost of an incoming flight to Buffalo in March is $143.83 and a hotel room is $99.90. Buffalo also has a whopping 429 cheap, high-quality beers per capita. The average price of a cocktail is $9 and the average cost of a pint of beer is $4.

Comparatively, a trip to #2 on the list (Panama City, Fla.) will run you an average of $152.30 for an incoming plane ride and $184.40 for a hotel room. Wanderu also estimates that there are only 64 cheap, high quality beers per capita.

Here’s what Wanderu had to say about spring break, Buffalo-style:

‘New York’s “Queen City” reigns supreme on our list of cheapest spring break spots thanks to a well-rounded performance, including excellent prices on hotel rooms and alcoholic beverages. It’s also just a short bus or train ride to Niagara Falls, if you’re in the market for a low-priced outdoor excursion. ‘

