Uber, Mothers Against Drunk Driving offering free $10 ride credits on Thanksgiving Eve

(WIVB) – Are you headed out this Thanksgiving Eve?

Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are teaming up to offer free Uber rides on one of the biggest party nights of the year.

According to a press release from Uber, the rideshare company will offer a promo code for a free ride up to $10 starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and ending 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

The offer is good throughout New York State except for New York City.

Riders can enter the promo code “SAFERIDENY19” into the Uber app by tapping “Payment” and then “Add Promo”.

Customers still have the option to tip their driver on free rides, and 100 percent of the tip goes to the driver, a spokesperson for Uber said.

The promo is good for rides that start and end in New York State outside of NYC on Thanksgiving Eve.

