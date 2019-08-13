Unique Eats-A taste of adventurous fair foods

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- Funnel cake, cotton candy, blooming onions- some foods are synonymous with fairs.

On Monday, during the Erie County Fair’s Taste of the Fair event, attendees sampled smaller portions of fair foods for $2.

The items available for a “Taste” size ranged from traditional fair fare- pizza, onion rings, frozen lemonade- to novelty items like Main Street Butcher Block’s mini pot roast sundae and Big Cheese’s deep fried Buffalo wing cheese.

While there are plenty of fair favorites to choose from at the Erie County Fair, there are some that are for more adventurous eaters.

If you’ve ever wanted to try alligator, Chester’s Gators and Taters serves up “gator kabobs”, as well as gator mac and cheese. The meat comes out hot, served up on a stick, with a slightly spicy marinade for a kick.

If sweets are more your style, you can try the “deep fried bubble gum” from Crazy Fried Foods. The gum is classic Dubble Bubble, wrapped in a cake batter, deep fried and served up with powdered sugar on top.

It comes out smelling exactly like the classic bubble gum- but you can swallow this version.

Big Kahuna’s offers two new French fry dishes that are true conversation starters.

The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fries are topped off with cheese sauce, crumbled Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and jalapenos.

The Caramel Crack Fries are a salty/sweet dish, drizzled with caramel, topped with cinnamon sugar. whipped cream and colorful fruity cereal bits.

“Have you ever dipped a French fry into a milkshake? It’s similar,” Sam Moser of Big Kahuna’s said.

Big Kahuna’s offers a wild take on a fair favorite with their twice-dipped corn dog, “The Big Kahuna”.

The dog is double-dipped in batter and fried before being dipped in cheese and topped off with crumbled bacon.

“We figure bacon and cheese make everything better,” Moser said.