Upstate New York Black & Latino Pride prepares for Pursuit of Pride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new initiative is looking to highlight the contributions of Black and Brown people within the Queer community. Upstate New York Black & Latino Pride is holding its first Pursuit of Pride week to help bring intersectionality to the forefront of the conversation.

“It’s important to focus on those different needs that the community has and create spaces that are comfortable for everyone to learn and grow,” said Taje Jenkins-Jones, founder of UNY Black & Latino Pride. “I think back to being a young Gay Black man in Buffalo and what I would’ve needed.”

The goal is to help those marginalized find their voice.

“We’re undergoing various social and political changes and often times when we’re looking at Queer or Trans issues people of color are erased and instead of them being an afterthought in these events they are now the headliners,” said Alexandre Burgos-Gonzalez, the organization’s communications director.

Festivities will include a range of events from a ‘Thoughtful Thursday” to show different techniques that help combat day-to-day trauma, to a masterclass in ballroom dancing.

And this isn’t your grandma’s two-step.

“It’s a Cinderella extravaganza,” said Burgos-Gonzalez. “It’s where we dip, where we twirl, where we spin, where we get together to have a good time, but also a place where we come together to uplift our communities.”

While P.O.P focuses on the very specific needs of Queer/Trans communities of color, Burgos Gonzalez says it’s important to know that all are welcome.

“When you come to our events, your whole self is accepted here. Your race sexual orientation, gender identity, social mobility, disabilities, or ability, or class. Everyone is welcome here.”

Details on the first week of events can be found below:

Thursday, July 29

Thoughtful Thursdays- Khari’s Kitchen 128 Fargo Ave. Buffalo Facilitated by T.Brown, LMSW Dejuan 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Ballroom Masterclass- 700 Main St. Buffalo Live music by DJ Aanya 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday, July 30

On the Block Party-Front Park Buffalo- ft live music by DJ BreI, free refreshments, activities, and prizes 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

