Vidler’s 5 & 10 owners dub 21′ snow pile in the back of their lot “Mt. Go Bills”

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – When the snow comes down in the Buffalo area, Western New Yorkers make the most of it.

Vidler’s 5 & 10 owners Don Vidler and Cliff DeFlyer summited a 21-foot-tall snow pile in the back of the Vidler’s parking lot Tuesday morning, raising a Buffalo Bills flag for a picture.

“With the power vested in them by all of WNY, they have christened it “Mount Go Bills!”, a post on Vidler’s Facebook page reads.

