Volunteers needed for Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- It’s the time of year when artists from all over Western New York descend on the Elmwood Village to showcase their creativity!

The 20th annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts kicks off on Saturday, August 24, but it takes a village to put on the two-day festival. Organizers are calling on the community to volunteer and lend a helping hand.

“We need face painters we need security. If you have an art background fine, if not that’s fine too. The biggest part is you enjoy yourself and be involved with the festival,” said Michelle Harrington, the festival’s co-chair.

Harrington says they are currently looking for volunteers to assist with Site Crew (behind the scenes materials managers), KidsFest (an area that offers free craft making and activities for families), Cultural and Environmental Row (a showcase of Buffalo’s various environmental and cultural organizations) and Cafe (food stations and food truck services).

She says the festival has always been run by volunteers and is a great way to get involved in the community and network. Volunteers receive,vendor discounts, free festival shirts, letters of recommendation, and a fun and memorable experience.

“We’re just looking to make sure that the tradition continues so that this beautiful area and everything that’s involved with it continues for another 20 or 40 or 60 years,” Harrington said.

Beginning at Lafayette and Elmwood, there will be three performance tents for dancers and musicians, the Artists’ Avenue on Elmwood,and interactive performances at the family friendly event.

The festival is held Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on how to volunteer go to elmwoodartfest.org/volunteer .