Warrior Factory opens in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Have you ever dreamed of competing on “American Ninja Warrior” ?

Well there’s a new obstacle park in your own backyard that can help get you in tip top shape!

The Warrior Factory at 4691 Transit Road is 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art equipment for kids and adults.

Owner Carl Fantauzzo decided to start the franchise in Western New York after competing on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

“I started competing on the show six seasons ago, and right from my first season I knew off the bat I wanted to do something local in my hometown of Rochester,” Fantauzzo said.

After finding success in 2017 with the a Rochester Location, Fantauzzo partnered up with his long time friend Bernard Birnbaum and set his sights on the Queen City where they opened up shop in September of this year.

From wall climbs to ropes swings , the facility has plenty of “obstacle mayhem” for people of all skill levels.

“We have so many different obstacles and we can make them easier or harder depending on the age range or ability level,” said co-owner Darren Wojcicki.

Fantauzzo says he hopes the facility becomes a place where people of all ages can come and find a place to play.

“Bringing families together and letting kids get from behind the screen and their phones and getting them active again. When I was growing up we used to make up games in the street and climb on everything. We want kids to come in here and have the flexibility to climb and jump and run and play,” Fantauzzo said.

The facility also offer open play for kids and adults, party packages and strength training programs for those interested in competing for national American Ninja Warrior contests. Click here for pricing and schedule information.